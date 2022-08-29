NewsVideos

DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan

There is also talk of real flood situation in Pakistan after the flood of memes on social media after Pakistan's defeat in Asia Cup. In yesterday's match, Pakistani players were seen wearing a black band on their arms during the match. They had tied black bands to express their condolences to the people who lost their lives in the severe floods in Pakistan.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
