DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Successful organization of G20 Summit in Kashmir and foreign guests have become crazy about its beauty after 'Kashmir Darshan'. Foreign guests first did Yogasana and then photo session.

