DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Today first of all we will show you Exclusive Ground Report from Dhaka College and Dhaka University. Just four days ago, on August 17, Dhaka College was attacked by a mob of Muslim fundamentalists. Hindu hostels were the target of this attack. When the Zee News team reached Dhaka College to find traces of the fundamentalist attack, what we saw there was the truth of the oppressed Hindus of Bangladesh, which no one wants to show.

