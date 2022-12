DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

The world's richest man Elon Musk is saying that now a chip can read your thoughts. Musk has prepared a brain chip, through which a monkey became a typist and was seen playing games on the computer. This brain chip has been developed by Musk's company Neuralink. Today in DNA, see how Musk's 'brain chip' will work?