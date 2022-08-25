NewsVideos

DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine have completed half a year of war. Just 6 months before today, on February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine. Russia has captured only 20 percent of Ukraine. This war has changed not only the economics and destiny of the two countries but the lifestyle of the people. In this report, see how much damage has been done by the war.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
