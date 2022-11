DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

The 'love for war' of Chinese President Xi Jinping has awakened once again. On the one hand, whole world is appealing to end the Russia-Ukraine war and to choose the path of peace. Whereas on the other hand, Jinping is also instructing his army to be ready for war.