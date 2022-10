DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

There have been massive protests against the hijab in Iran for the last 20 days, so far about 100 people have died in this demonstration, while the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days. The Iranian government is making all kinds of attempts to make the women there to wear the hijab and is openly firing bullets at the people. Today in DNA, we will once again analyze the uproar against Hijab in Iran.