NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Modi's announcement..India will not tolerate attacks on temples

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
On the last day of Australia tour, PM Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples and Khalistani conspiracy and said that he will not tolerate attacks on temples.

All Videos

IPL Breaking: Hooda's collision became the reason for the shameful defeat of 'Lucknow'!
5:21
IPL Breaking: Hooda's collision became the reason for the shameful defeat of 'Lucknow'!
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
3:23
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
37:52
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir
12:23
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir
DNA: Now the shopkeepers will cut the bill, will not ask for mobile number
8:0
DNA: Now the shopkeepers will cut the bill, will not ask for mobile number

Trending Videos

5:21
IPL Breaking: Hooda's collision became the reason for the shameful defeat of 'Lucknow'!
3:23
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
37:52
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
12:23
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir
8:0
DNA: Now the shopkeepers will cut the bill, will not ask for mobile number
pm modi in australia,PM Modi Australia visit,pm modi to visit australia,pm modi visit to australia,PM Modi,Australia,Modi in Australia,pm modi visit australia,pm modi visits australia,australia temple attack,Narendra Modi,australia temple attack pm modi,modi on australia temple attack,pm modi on australia temple attack,Modi,hindu temple attack australia,modi on australia,pm modi on australia attack,modi on australia temple,