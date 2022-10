DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

The condition of Sikhs in Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. Now a case of sacrilege has come to the fore from the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the religious place of Sikhs in Pakistan's Punjab. A film crew wearing shoes entered the premises of Pakistan Gurdwara Panja Sahib and shot a film without permission, which has angered the Sikh community in the country.