videoDetails

DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

The holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is starting from March 22, but for this, Saudi has announced some restrictions, which are being discussed a lot. It is written in this order that the sound of loudspeakers installed on mosques should be reduced.