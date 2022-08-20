DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?

A video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has surfaced in which she is seen partying a lot. In the video, Sanna is dancing with her friends. The opposition there is alleging that PM Sanna Marine has taken drugs during this party.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

