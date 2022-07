DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?

A local tennis club in London trained dogs to deliver the ball to the players on the tennis court. This training was part of an experiment where these dogs could be used as an alternative to ball boys or ball girls.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

