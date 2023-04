videoDetails

DNA: World Exclusive disclosure on Khalistani conspiracy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

MP from Sangrur, Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann himself confessed on the camera of Zee News that he gives political asylum to Khalistan supporters from India abroad. Whose claim is that till now he has given political asylum to more than 50 thousand Khalistan supporters from India to other countries.