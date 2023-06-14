NewsVideos
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty For Keeping Classified Documents

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges leveled against him. These charges stemmed from the alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump was arrested after turning himself into federal authorities at the Miami federal courthouse.

