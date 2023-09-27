trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667786
NewsVideos
videoDetails

EAM Jaishankar Speaks About Violence In Manipur And Government's Efforts To Restore Normality In State

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts are underway to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns in Manipur
Follow Us

All Videos

Preparations In Full Swing Ahead Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit To Gujarat
play icon1:45
Preparations In Full Swing Ahead Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit To Gujarat
Yogi Adityanath, CM Uttar Pradesh, Performs 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple
play icon1:10
Yogi Adityanath, CM Uttar Pradesh, Performs 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple
Watch 25 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon3:44
Watch 25 news of the day in nonstop manner
Australia wins TOSS against India in Rajkot
play icon2:57
Australia wins TOSS against India in Rajkot
Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Government over Ujjain Case
play icon1:22
Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Government over Ujjain Case

Trending Videos

Preparations In Full Swing Ahead Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit To Gujarat
play icon1:45
Preparations In Full Swing Ahead Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit To Gujarat
Yogi Adityanath, CM Uttar Pradesh, Performs 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple
play icon1:10
Yogi Adityanath, CM Uttar Pradesh, Performs 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple
Watch 25 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon3:44
Watch 25 news of the day in nonstop manner
Australia wins TOSS against India in Rajkot
play icon2:57
Australia wins TOSS against India in Rajkot
Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Government over Ujjain Case
play icon1:22
Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Government over Ujjain Case