EAM S Jaishankar Reacts On Chinese Prez Xi Jinping’s Absence At G20 Virtual Meet | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
As Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the virtual G20 Summit on November 22, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is for the country to decide who represents it. Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Li Qiang represented China at the G20 Summit in September in the national capital as well.
