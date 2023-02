videoDetails

Earthquake tremors once again hits Turkey's Hatay, 6.4 Magnitude Recorded

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Tremors were once again felt amidst huge devastation caused by 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Tremors of 6.4 magnitude earthquake have been felt in Hatay Province. Due to this, 3 people have died and more than 200 people are injured.