Elon Musk replaced Twitter's blue bird with ‘Doge’ meme, Here's why

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Another setback for the Twitter users. Elon Musk has replaced the iconic blue bird logo of the micro-blogging site with the Shiba Inu logo. The Shiba Inu logo is related to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.