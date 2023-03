videoDetails

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama since morning, search operation continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

The army has taken major action against the terrorists in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama. Security forces surrounded the entire area and conducted a search operation in the area.