Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey makes serious allegations on Indian Government

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Jack Dorsey On Indian Government: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made serious allegations against the Government of India in a YouTube show. Jack Dorsey said, 'The journalists who were covering the farmer s' protest were critical of the government. His account was asked to be blocked. Also, there was a request to close those accounts which were opposing the government for the movement. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.

