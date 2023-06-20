NewsVideos
From Rafales to Airbus A380s: 54th Paris Air Show is back with a bang

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Known as the world’s largest, the 54th edition of Paris Air Show kicked off France’s capital. This year’s air show is significant as this is the first to take place since 2019 after COVID-19 pandemic. Aviation industry giants showcased their products and technology related with their dedicated pavilions. President of France Emmanuel Macron also visited the Air Show on its inaugural day. India’s Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Pavilion at the air show. In breath-taking aerial formation, various aircraft and helicopters showed gravity-defying manoeuvres. On the very first day of Paris Air Show, Indian carrier IndiGo placed a record order of Airbus aircraft. Paris Air Show enthralled visitors and aviation enthusiasts with its grandeur and plethora of aircraft.

