G-7 Summit 2022: PM Modi's 2-day visit to Germany

Prime Minister Modi reach Germany. PM Modi will reach Germany to participate in the G-7 summit. The G-7 summit will begin from today in Schloss Elmau, Germany. This summit will last for 3 days. During this, PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

