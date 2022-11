G20 Summit in Bali: Congress politics on the chairmanship of G-20

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Today Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will meet the leaders of 8 countries during the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The politics of Congress has started on the chairmanship of G-20. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised questions.