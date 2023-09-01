trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656306
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
The G20 Summit is poised to begin on September 9 in New Delhi. The event, spanning two days, will witness participation from representatives of both member nations and guest nations. The focal point of the summit will involve deliberations on a range of economic reforms.
