German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hids in bunker as he arrives at Israel Airport

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Today is the 12th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz has arrived on a tour of Israel. When the siren sounded as soon as the plane landed in Israel, Schulz was seen hiding behind a bunker. Watch exclusive visuals.
