Gilgit Baltistan: Flood victims demand permanent residence as winter sets in

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
People in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit Baltistan are demanding the government to expeditiously handle the crisis of flood victims who are reeling under cold temperature as the government hasn’t provided them any permanent accommodation. They were rendered homeless after the unprecedented floods triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc in the region. Victims demanded that women and children were bearing the brunt of the seasonal change and they immediately required assistance to keep any further trouble at bay.

