Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Day 27: It has been 27 days since Hamas and Israel. Meanwhile, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has issued a huge threat to Israel and said that if the attacks do not stop, they will kill the hostages. Know the latest updates on the war in this report.
