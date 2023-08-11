trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647605
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The once-idyllic town of Lahaina has been destroyed after wildfires swept through parts of Maui this week, killing dozens of people. Officials have estimated hundreds of buildings and structures have been impacted as search and rescue efforts continue.

