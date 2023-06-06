NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
The White House on June 05 opened up on ‘Health of Democracy’ in India. While responding to a journalist’s question, United States NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on June 05 said that India is a vibrant democracy. “India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves,” he added.

All Videos

Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
11:52
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:16
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
5:30
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
1:10
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
'He Deserves Every Bit Of It': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Manish Sisodia
1:17
'He Deserves Every Bit Of It': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Manish Sisodia

Trending Videos

11:52
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
5:16
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:30
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
1:10
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
1:17
'He Deserves Every Bit Of It': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Manish Sisodia