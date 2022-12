videoDetails

Here’s how Indian government preparing To Track Virus Variants Amid China's New Covid Horror

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

COVID-19 horror stories leaking out of China and new cases reported from the US have prompted the Indian Government to be prepared for any situation. The Health Ministry has written to all states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases to track coronavirus variants through the INSACOG network.