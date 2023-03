videoDetails

Imran Khan signs Bond Paper, to appear in Court on 18th March

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan has signed the bond paper. This signature is proof that he will appear in court on 18th March. This step has been taken after Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah's statement about Imran's arrest.