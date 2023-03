videoDetails

Huge ruckus witnessed ahead of Imran Khan's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Even before the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the struggle has started on the streets. There have been protests and arson by supporters of Imran Khan in many cities of Pakistan. Prior to the arrest, incidents of firing, arson and stone pelting have come to the fore in many areas.