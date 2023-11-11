trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687041
Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Iceland Announces 'State Of Emergency' Following 800 Earthquakes Within 14 Hours Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the country’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, signalling the increased likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the region.
