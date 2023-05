videoDetails

Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed – Fawad Chaudhary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested. Imran has been taken into custody by Pak Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. PTI leaders say that Imran Khan and his lawyers are being harassed.