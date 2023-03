videoDetails

Imran Khan Arrest: Police reaches Pakistan's former PM's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan can be arrested anytime. On the one hand, at the behest of the government of Pakistan, the local administration is mobilizing more forces to arrest Imran Khan under any circumstances. On the other hand, fierce ruckus of Imran Khan supporters is being seen.