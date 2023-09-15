trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662787
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“India did its best…” UN Secy-Gen lauds India’s G20 presidency, efforts made for Global South

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
India’s ‘diplomatic triumph’ was witnessed by the world during the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit held in New Delhi. The voices of the countries of the South were amplified across the globe under India’s G20 presidency. Now, UN Secretary-General lauded India’s efforts to become a voice of the Global South and bring nations on one platform.
Follow Us

All Videos

Anantnag Encounter: Uzair Khan surrounded, now army will eliminate him
play icon12:51
Anantnag Encounter: Uzair Khan surrounded, now army will eliminate him
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation: Drones in the sky, Army on the ground, terrorists surrounded from all sides
play icon3:33
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation: Drones in the sky, Army on the ground, terrorists surrounded from all sides
Anantnag Encounter Martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh: India will avenge the supreme sacrifice
play icon9:41
Anantnag Encounter Martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh: India will avenge the supreme sacrifice
Army intensified operation in Anantnag, terrorists will be selectively killed
play icon3:43
Army intensified operation in Anantnag, terrorists will be selectively killed
Big success for army and police! 2 suspects arrested from Uri, Baramulla
play icon6:32
Big success for army and police! 2 suspects arrested from Uri, Baramulla

Trending Videos

Anantnag Encounter: Uzair Khan surrounded, now army will eliminate him
play icon12:51
Anantnag Encounter: Uzair Khan surrounded, now army will eliminate him
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation: Drones in the sky, Army on the ground, terrorists surrounded from all sides
play icon3:33
Anantnag Encounter Indian Army Big Operation: Drones in the sky, Army on the ground, terrorists surrounded from all sides
Anantnag Encounter Martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh: India will avenge the supreme sacrifice
play icon9:41
Anantnag Encounter Martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh: India will avenge the supreme sacrifice
Army intensified operation in Anantnag, terrorists will be selectively killed
play icon3:43
Army intensified operation in Anantnag, terrorists will be selectively killed
Big success for army and police! 2 suspects arrested from Uri, Baramulla
play icon6:32
Big success for army and police! 2 suspects arrested from Uri, Baramulla