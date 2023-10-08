trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672411
India issues advisory over Hamas Israel Conflict

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
India on Israel Hamas War: Taking a big step regarding the war between Hamas and Israel, India has issued an advisory for Indian citizens living in Israel. In the advisory, Indians have been asked not to leave their homes unnecessarily.
Israel's Operation Iron Sword against Hamas begins
play icon7:31
 Israel's Operation Iron Sword against Hamas begins
Watch top 100 news of the day | 8th October 2023
play icon11:23
Watch top 100 news of the day | 8th October 2023
Israeli PM makes huge statement amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon0:51
Israeli PM makes huge statement amid Israel Hamas Conflict
Hamas's rapid rocket attack on Israel! Bombing continues from both sides even after 24 hours
play icon2:58
Hamas's rapid rocket attack on Israel! Bombing continues from both sides even after 24 hours
what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?
play icon27:38
what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?

