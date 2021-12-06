India-Russia strategic partnership continues to become stronger: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 06. Prime Minister Modi claimed that despite challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. "Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger”, said the PM. The two leaders held the 21st annual India-Russia summit.