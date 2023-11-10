trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686456
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened India to attack Air India flights from November 19. Pannun claimed that Air India flights won’t be allowed to operate on November 19. A video of Gurpatwant Pannun making these claims has been doing rounds on social media. Amid this, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the “terrorist threat” and said, “India is taking necessary measures”.
