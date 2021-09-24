Indian PM Narendra Modi met Yoshihide Suga before QUAD Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan, in Washington DC before Quad Leaders’ Summit. The two Prime Ministers reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence equipment and technologies.