Informal summit between PM Modi & Xi Jinping today

Today is the second day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's India tour. The informal summit will take place between PM Modi & Xi Jinping. Trade & terrorism can be the most prominent topic for today's summit talks. PM Modi & Xi Jinping will arrive at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort today on 9:50 AM. After 10 minutes on 10:00 AM, summit talks will start. On 10:50, talks between both countries will take place at the delegation-level. On 11:45 AM, Lunch will be organized for Chinese President by Indian PM. On 12:45 PM, Chinese President will depart for Chennai Airport for his Nepal tour.

Oct 12, 2019, 08:10 AM IST

