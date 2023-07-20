trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637847
Iranian actress handed jail sentence for not wearing hijab

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
In a peculiar directive, the court ordered a prison sentence for an Iranian actress. Afsaneh Bayegan is sentenced to two years in prison for not wearing the required headscarf hijab in public. The court ordered Bayegan to visit a psychological centre to treat her mental disorder.
