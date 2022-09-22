NewsVideos

ISI agent, biggest supplier of fake notes in India killed in Kathmandu, Nepal

Sep 22, 2022
An agent of Pak intelligence agency ISI was murdered in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. ISI agent Lal Mohammad alias Mohammad darzi used to send fake notes to India.

