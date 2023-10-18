trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676856
Israel denies allegations of Gaza Hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad

Oct 18, 2023
Israel-Hamas War: A hospital in Gaza has been attacked amid the Israel-Hamas war. Serious allegations are being made against Israel regarding this attack. Meanwhile, Israel has denied the allegations of attack. IDF says Islamic Jihad responsible for failed rocket attack
