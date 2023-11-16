trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688857
Israel-Gaza War: IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Hidden In Al-Shifa Hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Israel forces uncovered stored weapons and artilleries in tunnels beneath Al-Shifa hospital. Israeli troops forced their way into Al Shifa hospital and spent the day deepening their search. An Israeli army video showed automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets in the hospital.
