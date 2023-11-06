trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684887
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Former United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (Nov 5th) in Jerusalem met with British soldiers enlisted in the Israeli army. The British leader, who was accompanied by former Australian PM Scott Morrison, also visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was devastated by Hamas militants in the October 7 attacks.
