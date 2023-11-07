trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685310
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon as hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday tried to storm an air base that houses US troops, hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in Ankara for talks on Gaza.
