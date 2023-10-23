trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678802
Israel launches heavy attacks on Lebanon

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Israel Attack on Lebanon: It has been 17 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel has started rapid attacks in Lebanon. Meanwhile, air strikes have been carried out on Hezbollah positions.
