Israel preparing to intensify attacks on Hamas

|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Israel Vs Gaza War 2023: Israel has responded to the attacks of Hamas in a gruesome manner. Many terrorists have been killed so far through air strikes in Gaza. But the way Hamas rained rockets on Israeli cities and allowed terrorists from Gaza Strip to infiltrate into Israeli cities. From this it is believed that Hamas was making this plan a long time ago, and someone else was also involved in this plan. Now the American newspaper Wall Street Journal has made a big disclosure on this.
Plot Thickens! China Angle In Nijjar Killing Surfaced. Blockbuster Claims By Independent Blogger
Biden Offers Support To Netanyahu, Says 'US Will Always Have Israel's Back'
Israel's representative makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Conflict
"Above 100 hostages in Gaza including children and women…" Israel's Alma Founder Sarit Zehavi
57 Israeli soldiers, 750 other civilians killed in Israel Hamas Conflict
