Israel releases new drone video

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
31 days have passed since the war between Israel and Hamas began. However, Israeli attacks on Hamas are still underway. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army has released a drone video of cars burnt in Hamas during attacks. In the video, cars can be seen badly burnt.
